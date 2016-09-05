Queen's representative honour for Northamptonshire Communtiy Foundation pair

The chief executive and vice chair of Northamptonshire Community Foundation have been made deputy lieutenants for the county.

Victoria Miles, CEO, and Anne Burnett, vice chair of the foundation, were among those named by Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, David Laing.

The Northamptonshire Lieutenancy is the link between the monarchy and the county of Northamptonshire.

The deputy lieutenant’s role is to assist the Lord Lieutenant with his duties, this includes representing the Queen at official engagements when David Laing cannot attend.

The formal announcement was published in The London Gazette.

Victoria said she was surprised when she received her nomination: “This was a complete surprise and I am absolutely delighted and bursting with pride that David Laing, The Lord Lieutenant has appointed me as a DL for our wonderful county that is Northamptonshire. It truly is such an honour.”

Vice chair of the foundation and former High Sheriff, Anne Burnett, said: “I am delighted and honoured to be appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire David Laing, the Lord Lieutenant has long been a mentor to me both at the Northamptonshire Community Foundation and when I was High Sheriff.

"It will be a pleasure to assist him in his role within the county.”