Pupils’ five mile stroll raises £990 for hospital

Generous pupils from Stanwick Primary School raised almost £1,000 for Kettering General Hospital’s radiology department during a sponsored walk.

A large group of 60 pupils from Years 5 and 6, all aged between nine and 11, took part in the walk at the beginning of July and completed an impressive 34 laps of their school field – a distance of about five miles.

The children had been learning about poverty and the Developing World and had sponsored a child in Ethopia.

They decided they also wanted to support children closer to home and teacher Colin Duval suggested the radiology department at KGH, where he had previously worked.

Colin said: “It was a lovely summer day when we did the walk and the children all had a great time and they were generously sponsored by family and friends.”

The hospital’s general manager for Radiology, Tracy Reid, said: “We want to say a very big thank you to the children for going to so much effort for us and to all of their families and friends for their kind donations. We are going to use this money to help make our MRI and CT waiting areas more friendly and welcoming for children.”

A number of pupils visited the hospital alongside teaching assistant Jayne Evans where they presented a cheque for £990 to radiology general manager Tracy Reid and superintendent radiographer Georgina Waddington.