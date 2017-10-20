Pupil’s pink fundraiser tops £1,000 for Wellingborough breast cancer charity

A schoolgirl has raised more than £1,200 after turning her hair pink for a cause close to her heart.

Rebecca Clarke decided she wanted to raise money for Crazy Hats after her mum Kirsty Clarke was told she had breast cancer.

Rebecca and her mum with Glennis Hooper (left) and Marilyn Clapham (left) from Crazy Hats

And after getting permission from her school, Abington Vale Primary in Northampton, to have pink extensions put in, Rebecca started collecting sponsorship.

Glennis Hooper, founder of the Wellingborough-based charity which raises money to improve breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals, said: “I went in to school when Rebecca first came up with her idea and I was so impressed by the way she presented her ideas to the rest of the school - with a powerpoint presentation and a written report that she read so confidently.

“Rebecca also planned and organised a pink dress down day in her year group to raise more funds.”

The Crazy Hats founder recently returned to the school and presented Rebecca with a certificate to say thank you for the £1,208.25 she has raised for the charity.

Glennis said: “This really is an amazing amount from one very determined and excited young girl.

“Her mum, who has now finished treatment and is doing well, was there, as was her proud younger brother, James, and there were a few tears, but tears of pride.

“What a wonderful thing to do.”

Rebecca has written thank you cards to all her teachers and friends who helped her with the fundraising and she has persuaded her teachers to hold a Crazy Hats Day in school early next year.

For more information about Crazy Hats and its fundraising, click here

The charity has raised more than £2.3 million since it was established in 2001.