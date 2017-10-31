Pumpkin carving event in Kettering proves a success

A new venture aiming to help recovering addicts and people with mental health problems held a pumpkin carving event at the weekend.

Bridge of Opportunity, founded by Kellie Gilbey, had its first event at Johnny’s Happy Place, aided by artist Daniel Kelly.

Founder Kellie says she hopes it will be the first of many events they hope to host to help people.

She said: “This was our first event and it was brilliant.

“We had such an amazing response and lots of people turned up and raised some money too.”

The idea behind the project is to create a series of workshops to help others and welcome them into the community, through areas such as lifeskills and arts and crafts.

The project is being aided by Kettering company Forever Build, who are donating materials to the cause.

Sainsbury’s also donated the pumpkins for the carving events on Sunday (October 29).

Kellie lived in Australia for a while before moving back to the area.

She added: “It’s really nice to be able to come home and do something in my community.

“You do not realise how many people are affected by these areas, it’s everywhere.

“Just to do something little can offer some hope and make a difference to others.”

Bridge of Opportunity will be running more events in the coming months at Johnny’s Happy Place, including a Christmas cupcake decoration event on November 26.

To find out more about Bridge of Opportunity or to donate items, visit their Facebook page or call Kellie on 07542 197268.