Public meeting to discuss Wellingborough’s new prison

A public meeting is being held to discuss the plans to build a new prison in Wellingborough.

People interested in the new prison and the impact it will have on the town are invited to the meeting taking place tomorrow (Tuesday) from 5pm until 7pm at the Victoria Centre in Palk Road, Wellingborough.

It is hoped that the meeting will give people the chance to discuss the prison, give their opinion on it and gauge any opposition to it.

The meeting has been organised by local people with support from Community Action On Prison Expansion.

Guest speakers include professor and author of Why Prison? Dr David Scott, criminology lecturer and barrister James Mehigan and an ex-prisoner.

It comes after the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) announced last November that a new category C prison will be built on the site of the mothballed Wellingborough Prison.

The site will house more prisoners than the previous prison and the MOJ said it will have better facilities to enable inmates to be rehabilitated.

Wellingborough’s new prison is part of the Government’s programme to close old Victorian jails and replace them with modern facilities.

To read more about the prison plans, click here