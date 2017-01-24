Public meeting to discuss plans for new church school in Rushden

A public meeting is being held over plans for a new church school in Rushden.

The Diocese of Peterborough Education Trust is working on a proposal for a church school for youngsters aged three to 18-years-old as part of the proposed Rushden East development.

Its plans have been supported by the East Northants Faith Group, the body which represents all faith-based groups in the East Northants district.

The Revd Mark Lees, who is the community ambassador for the group and East Northants Community Services, said: “We, as the East Northants Faith Group, are working together to support the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust who are the ones who have put a bid in for an all-age school in Rushden East.

“We are now at the point where the diocese feels that this is viable, their model is viable and the needs of the area here can show there’s a massive want and need for this in the local area.” And he added: “There are no church schools in Rushden or Higham Ferrers and that’s one of the reasons why the Diocese of Peterborough is doing this.”

He said he believes a faith-based school in Rushden would offer parents the chance to send their children to a school with higher standards, better discipline and better involvement with the community.

Next week’s meeting is the first public event where people can go along to find out more about the plans.

The Revd Lees said: “We would love for local councillors to come along, other community leaders, church leaders and people out in the community.”

He added that a survey they carried out of about 300 people in the community came back ‘overwhelmingly positive’ with 90 per cent saying they wanted a faith-based school in the area.

Catherine Davies from the Diocese of Peterborough said: “We have won some funding from the Department of Education to create our proposal.

“We are now in the process of writing it and the proposal goes to the Department of Education in March.

“Any expressions of interest or letters of support would be welcomed because we have to show community interest.

“Please send them to me by the end of February.”

These can be emailed to catherine.davies@peterborough-diocese.org.uk.

Rushden East is a proposed new development that will provide homes, job opportunities and schools on land to the east of Rushden and the A6 bypass between the John Clarke Way and Newton Road roundabouts

A planning application for the scheme is expected to be submitted later this summer.

The public meeting about the diocese’s school proposal takes place at 7pm on Tuesday, January 31, at the Full Gospel Church in High Street South, Rushden.