Public meeting in Wellingborough to discuss providing help for refugees

People who are interested in helping refugees can attend a public meeting to find out more.

The meeting is taking place at the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough next week.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “We are a local group working with Citizens UK who came and did training with us a couple of months ago.

“The purpose of the meeting is to form small working groups around the areas where refugees would need support such as housing and welfare.

“With enough local commitment, we can approach the local council and hopefully persuade them that we can do our bit here in Wellingborough to help fulfil the Government’s promise to re-settle 20,000 Syrian refugees from camps by 2020.”

The meeting is taking place from 7pm until 9pm on Monday, February 13, at the Victoria Centre in Palk Road, Wellingborough.