Public meeting called to discuss making Burton Latimer safer

Residents of Burton Latimer have been invited to a meeting aimed at making the town a safer place.

Representatives from the police, Neighbourhood Watch and CCTV operators will be on hand to listen to concerns and suggestions for improvements.

In June we revealed that crime in Burton Latimer had risen by almost 6.5 per cent and Cllr Maureen Jerram, one of the meeting’s organisers, says that’s a key reason for the meeting.

She said: “Our crime statistics went sky high, particularly car crimes and break-ins.

“It’s the same old story, people say they don’t see enough police.

“But I’m not blaming the police, it’s the lack of Government funding.”

It’s hoped that by holding the meeting, an action plan will be created to tackle the apparent problem.

Cllr Jerram urged anyone who wants to have their say to attend the meeting.

She said: “There has been a lot of chuntering on Facebook and normally people don’t put their money where their mouth it when it comes to doing something.

“But at our last two or three town council meetings we have had a few members of the public.

“It’s definitely something people are concerned about and want to do something about.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout.”

The meeting starts at 6.30pm in St Mary’s School Hall, High Street, on Friday, November 10.