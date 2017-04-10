PSPO proving to be ‘useful tool’ in Corby as 13 fined for breaching order

Corby Council and Northamptonshire Police are continuing their work to crack down and reduce anti-social behaviour and nuisance drinking in the town centre area, resulting in offenders receiving Fixed Penalty Notices and even convictions through the court.

Following reports and a subsequent consultation with residents, businesses and staff in Corby town centre, the area, including Coronation Park, was designated with a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in December 2015.

This order prohibits the consumption of alcohol, having containers of alcohol or acting in a manner that causes harassment, alarm or distress as a result of consuming alcohol were prohibited.

Since the PSPO came into force a total of 13 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) have been issued against individuals who have acted in breach of the order.

Other actions that have been taken include the issuing of Community Protection Notices on individuals who have ignored a Community Protection Warning and whose persistent behaviour has had a detrimental effect on others.

In three of these cases, due to the sufficiently serious and persistent behaviour, successful convictions were gained through the court and enforcement progressed to the securing of a Criminal Behaviour Order, a tool designed to prevent the offender from engaging in anti-social behaviour following conviction.

In collaboration with the police, Dispersal Orders have also been issued in relation to specific areas where there has been alcohol related nuisance, disorder and the lighting of fires.

These orders require the person(s) causing the harassment, alarm or distress or engaging in anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours.

A spokesman for Corby Council said: “Drinking in public and becoming abusive or behaving in an anti-social way is just not acceptable and something that we have and will continue to be working with the police to stamp out.

“Our residents and businesses deserve to be able to enjoy the area and feel safe and we will take action against the small few that are causing distress.’

Community and Partnerships Inspector Julie Mead said: “The PSPO is proving to be an important and useful tool, helping us provide an appropriate and robust response to anti-social behaviour issues in the town.

“It gives the police, supported by the local authority, the relevant powers of enforcement needed to tackle the issues specific to the local area and we will continue to work closely with Corby Council to make our community a safer, more pleasant place for anyone who visits, lives or works in our town.”