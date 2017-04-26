Proposal for KGH extension moves one step closer

A bid to build an extension to KGH has taken a step forward.

Hospital bosses want to build an Urgent Care Hub, which would include an extension to the A&E department and significant community facilities.

They have now had their bid to create an outline business case approved by NHS Improvement (NHSI).

Kettering General Hospital’s interim chief executive, Fiona Wise, said: “We can confirm that KGH has secured approval to develop its outline business case for an Urgent Care Hub on the hospital site.

“An outline business case is required by NHS Improvement to enable it to consider whether to allocate capital funding for a development of this kind.”

The hospital’s struggle to meet demand in the A&E department was one area highlighted when it went into special measures earlier this month.

Now it is working with NHSI to put forward a submission for a new hub on the site which would offer a host of services.

An NHSI regional spokesman said: “Like hospitals up and down the country, Kettering faces the challenge of growing demand on its services.

“Our first priority is ensuring that the Kettering General Hospital site is able to provide high quality and sustainable patient services into the future.

“NHS Improvement is supporting the trust’s plans to assess a range of options for the future provision of urgent care, including a potential hub.

“NHSI has given the go-ahead for the trust to develop these options, and we will continue to work closely with the trust as this work is progressed.”

MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone welcomed the news.

Speaking at a ministerial visit at the hospital last week, he said: “NHS Improvement has approved the next stage of the planning process.

“We will continue to press because it will reduce pressure on the hospital.”

Once the outline business case is put forward, NHSI will decide whether to allocate funding.