Project to build new church and community centre in Wellingborough moves forward

A £1.9 million project to build a new church and community centre in Wellingborough has taken a major step forward.

Members of Gleneagles Anglican Church first started working on plans to build a new church on land adjacent to the Ock n Dough pub and the Farm Road shops off Northen Way in Wellingborough several years ago.

It bought the land in October 2011 and secured planning permission for the scheme in December 2013.

More recently, the church is delighted to have received £23,000 from Allchurches Trust Limited (ATL) and had completion of the planning consent, which was finalised on December 18 last year when initial site construction started with the construction of an entry roadway.

The project is expected to cost about £1.9 million so the grant from ALT alongside other fundraising means they have now raised about one third of the total needed.

Revd Melvyn Pereira, vicar of Gleneagles, said: “It is great for Gleneagles Anglican Church to have the backing and support of an organization with the integrity and reputation for financial good sense of Allchurches Trust.

“Clearly, like us, they believe that God wants a church and community built in this part of North Wellingborough and they are happy to play a part.”

The new building will provide space for worship services, including weddings, baptisms and funerals, as well as community meeting rooms and space for groups including Scouts, Guides, the elderly, youth and children’s groups and other community voluntary groups.

It will also have a kitchen capable of supporting 150 covers per hour.

Gleneagles Anglican Church is part of the Peterborough Diocese of the Church of England.

It started back in October 1990 as an offshoot of All Hallows, Wellingborough, to meet the needs of the expanding estates to the north of Wellingborough.

It currently meets in Redwell Primary School in Barnwell Road.

The Allchurches Trust Limited is a registered charity which seeks to promote the Christian religion.

It provides grants to Anglican churches, churches of other denominations and the Christian community with an emphasis on heritage, care and the community.

