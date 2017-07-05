Prizes up for grabs for people who recycle food waste in East Northants

People in East Northants are being urged to take part in a food waste incentive scheme that could win them top prizes.

The recommendation comes from the new vice chairman of the Northants Waste Partnership (NWP), East Northamptonshire Council leader Steven North, who is keen to see people benefit from all that the partnership has to offer.

He said: “Thanks to the thousands of residents recycling their food waste, there has been a 15 per cent increase across the county in food waste capture rates since this initiative was launched in 2015.

“The NWP is asking those who don’t recycle food waste to sign up to the ‘I’m in to win’ scheme and get started and those who already do, to make sure they are recycling all the food waste they can.

“In return for joining the scheme, you could win a prize of your choice.

“Everybody wins with this scheme – less waste goes to landfill, the food waste is recycled into energy that can be used to create power for local homes and residents can win prizes just for putting their veg scraps and egg shells in their caddy.”

How to take part:

- Register online at www.feedyourcaddy.co.uk

- You will then receive a registration pack – including an ‘I’m In’ sticker for your food waste caddy and a leaflet reminding you of all the food waste you can put in it

- The lucky winners from each area will be notified by email, inviting them to choose a prize that suits them best

- Winners’ names will also be published in the NWP’s monthly newsletter and online

For more information go to www.feedyourcaddy.co.uk