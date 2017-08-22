Prize draw for people who answer Corby Council housing survey

Corby Council is giving its tenants the opportunity to influence its Asset Management Strategy with a survey, with shopping vouchers on offer.

The strategy is a new document that will set out how the council will invest up to £17.2m on its tenants’ homes and the neighbourhoods they live in over the next five years.

As an incentive to participate in a survey about this, a prize draw will be held where five tenants will each win a £50 high street shopping voucher.

Residents need to fill in a short online survey which can be found at https://my.corby.gov.uk/service/Tenancy_Survey_2017 up to midnight on Friday, September 15, when the consultation exercise closes.

Completing the online survey form should not take more than five minutes.

Corby Council’s lead member for housing, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “The Asset Management Strategy is very important in shaping how Corby Council moves forward as a landlord, as the investment plans will be used to inform and set priorities for approval by the council and help the budget setting process.

“As such we feel that it is only right that we consult with our tenants on whether the document is easy to understand and whether they feel there is anything we should add in or take away.

“We hope that all tenants take the opportunity to have their say.”

For more information contact Corby Council’s tenant participation officer on 01536 464605.