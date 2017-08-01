Prince of Wales congratulates Weldon pub on 80th anniversary

HRH The Prince of Wales has written to a Weldon pub regular to congratulate the pub on reaching a milestone.

Prince Charles put pen to paper to write to David Fursdon, a regular at the Shoulder of Mutton.

The pub celebrates its 80th birthday on Saturday (August 5).

A letter to Mr Fursdon from Prince Charles’ secretary said: “The Prince Of Wales has asked me to thank you for your letter of July 17.

“It was kind of you to take the trouble to write as you did in connection with Shoulder Of Mutton Public House, Weldon.

“His Royal Highness was most interested to learn that the Shoulder Of Mutton will be celebrating its 80th birthday on August 5.

“The Prince of Wales thanks you for bringing the pub and Weldon Brewery to his attention.

“His Royal Highness is grateful to you for taking the trouble to let him know about your fundraising for event, which will be held on August 5, and was heartened to learn the that the money raised from this year’s event will be given to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the British Heart Foundation.”

Mr Fursdon, a member of the Campaign For Real Ale, said the letter from Prince Charles was received with gratitude and has given the pub a Royal boost.

He said: “We are of course sorry he can’t attend on the day but Weldon Brewery has offered to deliver some beers for the Prince to sample.

“HRH Prince Charles’ support for rural pubs in particular is of course welcome and appreciated.

“I am delighted he is now aware of The Shoulder Of Mutton’s important role here in the Weldon community.

“On behalf of the Shoulder of Mutton and Weldon Brewery I thank the Prince of Wales for writing to us and for his support.”