Prime-time BBC quiz show looking for contestants

The BBC is looking for contestants from our county for a new game show with a difference.

Ready or Not, which will air as a prime-time BBC One Saturday night show, aims to take contestants by surprise up and down the country - testing the knowledge and nerves of the unsuspecting people of Britain.

This six-part series is, say producers Remedy Productions, is a twist on the traditional game show.

Each week a roving team of hosts will head out to surprise members of the public in a series of quick-fire quiz ‘hits’ to win cash or prizes on the spot.

So, it’s fun and outgoing people who will enjoy being surprised who will fit the bill.

Obviously the element of surprise is key, so if you have a friend or family member you would like to secretly nominate then get in touch - email applynow@remedyproductions.tv before September 15.

And don’t forget - keep it a secret from whoever you nominate!