Primark proves a hit as it opens at Rushden Lakes

Shoppers queued up to be the first through the doors of Primark when it opened at Rushden Lakes today (Friday).

The new store has two floors of women’s, men’s and children’s clothes as well as footwear, accessories, lingerie, beauty and homeware.

The queue for Primark this morning

Its design and layout builds on Primark’s latest contemporary shop fit with 48 fitting rooms, 17 cash desks, access to free wifi and two customer ‘recharge’ seating areas.

More than 900 people applied for the 250 jobs created by the new store.

And the new staff members were eager to welcome customers through the doors at 10am.

Simon Gibbs, director of sales for Primark in the UK, said: “We are delighted to open a new store in Rushden Lakes.

“This is an important opening for Primark and we look forward to expanding our footprint and bringing the Primark brand to more customers.”

Paul Rich, centre manager for Rushden Lakes, said: “It is really exciting to see Primark open here at Rushden Lakes.

“I know from speaking to people locally that it is a brand everyone is looking forward to exploring over the summer.

“It perfectly complements the wide fashion offer here, and just like Rushden Lakes, Primark has something for all the family.”

The Rushden-based children’s charity Spurgeons was chosen by the store to receive a donation of £5,000.

Sue Dennis from the charity said the money would be a huge help for their work supporting children, such as young carers and disadvantaged children.

The new Rushden Lakes store brings the number of Primark stores in the UK to 180 and 342 for the company.

Primark at Rushden Lakes will be open 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.