Praise for all involved in helping to restore gas supplies in Oundle

A council leader has praised all the organisations involved in helping to restore the gas supplies to Oundle.

East Northamptonshire Council officers joined forces with National Grid to provide help and support to Oundle residents who were without gas during the recent cold snap.

More than 3,000 properties suffered a loss of gas supply on Thursday, January 19, due to a fault on a piece of equipment which regulates the gas pressures to the town.

National Grid, the organisation responsible for the gas distribution network in this area, was joined on site by colleagues from Western Power and East Northamptonshire Council to ensure residents were kept up-to-date on latest developments as well as provided with heaters and hotplates where necessary.

East Northamptonshire Council leader Steven North said: “This was very much a team effort response with our officers working alongside National Grid and Western Power to ensure that our residents were made as comfortable as possible during this difficult time.

“We re-assigned some of the Kier waste collection staff to help deliver heaters and hotplates to the most vulnerable in the town and council staff provided support at the customer centre located at Fletton House and at the operations centre set up at the rugby club.

“And the community stepped up too as managers at Abbott House care home welcomed vulnerable residents affected by the situation and were happy to provide heat and company to those who needed it.”

Chairman of East Northamptonshire Council, Rupert Reichhold, added: “I would like to thank all those involved who worked so hard to restore the town’s gas supply and those who worked equally hard in caring for our residents and businesses throughout this difficult period.

“This was an unusual situation for the town and it was heartening to see residents, business owners, the town council, East Northamptonshire Council and the energy companies working tirelessly together to resolve the problem and get the people of Oundle warm again.”