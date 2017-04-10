Post Office service restored in Rushton

The Post Office has restored its service to Rushton after a new postmaster took on the role.

The postmaster for Thrapston, Ricky Ghuman, is now operating the hosted outreach service at Rushton’s Village Hall.

The service will operate on Wednesdays from 10am to midday. These are the same hours as before.

In March, Mr Ghuman also re-opened three other hosted outreach services at Orlingbury, Loddington and Poddington.

All four of these outreach branches had closed in October 2016 due to the retirement of the postmaster at Warkton Post Office.

Sarah Cottrell, network operations area manager, said: “Since the closure of these four branches we have worked to restore the service to our customers in this area.”