Popular duck race returns to Burton Latimer this weekend

One of Burton Latimer’s biggest events returns this weekend and promises to be full of family fun.

The town’s annual duck race will be held from 1pm on Sunday, June 25, with events taking place in the pocket park.

Hundreds of plastic ducks bought by competitors are released into the River Ise, with cash prizes for the winners.

Organiser Maureen Jerram said: “We are all volunteers so every penny raised goes towards conservation work in the pocket park and the Burton Latimer Scouts.”

There is free entry and free parking for the event, with parking spaces available in the Weetabix car park.

Attractions on offer include rides, a bouncy castle, real ale tent, stands and stalls, cakes, ice creams, burgers and hot dogs and hot and soft drinks.

The four prizes on offer at the duck race are £150, £75, £50 and £25.

Last year’s event attracted about 2,000 people.

There is still space for a face paint and anyone interested in a stand at this year’s duck race.

For more information contact Maureen on 01536 725524 or email mjerram@tiscali.co.uk.