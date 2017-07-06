Poppies warn of alleged advertising scam

Kettering Town Football Club say they’ve been made aware of someone trying to sell advertising space under their name.

The Poppies announced this afternoon (Thursday) that a person is allegedly approaching sponsors purporting to represent the club.

A club statement said: “It has been brought to our attention that some of our valued sponsors have been approached by someone purporting to represent Kettering Town Football Club.

“This person is selling advertising space, in one particular case advertising in a book about the history of KTFC.

“This is not something that is being undertaken by or commissioned by Kettering Town Football Club.

“If anyone receives a call, could you please advise the club as soon as possible.”

Anyone who receives a call and has concerns can email Martin Bellamy.