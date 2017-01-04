Poppies reduce ticket prices against Basingstoke for “Show Your Support” day

The Poppies have reduced ticket prices for this Saturday’s clash with Basingstoke as part of their ongoing bid to find a permanent home.

The club is hosting a ‘Show Your Support’ day to demonstrate how much it means to community, after two bids to list Rockingham Road as a community asset were rejected by Kettering Council.

As part of the day, adult tickets will be reduced from £10 to £9, or £8 for those with a voucher from their Boxing Day match.

Youths can also enjoy reductions with special family tickets on offer at reduced costs of £18 without a voucher or £16 with a voucher.

100 tickets have also been made available to local schools and youth clubs free of charge.

A KTFC Community CIC statement said: “We have tried social media campaigns, a fan initiated petition and march, along with two unsuccessful applications to get Rockingham Road recorded as an Asset of Community Value.

“Each time the reason for refusal has varied, albeit very slightly, but the underlying feeling is that the community’s wishes, goals and ambitions are not being taken seriously.

“So let’s show everyone what Kettering Town Football Club means to you and the community.

“We wish we could be inviting everyone to show their support at a home game at Rockingham Road but we can’t.

“Instead we can ask you to show your support on Saturday, January 7, when we entertain Basingstoke Town at Latimer Park.

“We want everyone who attends regularly to come along and bring a friend, we want everyone who gets to the ground once or twice a season to come to this match, we want everyone who has thought about attending a game to pick this one.

“Basically we want you and your friends to come and show your support for Kettering Town Football Club and for non-league football in general.”

Family tickets (two adults, two children) must be reserved before the day. To reserve yours, contact david.mahoney@ketteringtownfc.com.