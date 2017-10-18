Poppies earmark site for new purpose-built stadium

Kettering Town FC say they believe they’ve found a viable site for a new purpose-built stadium.

The club met Kettering Council last week to discuss a new home, after Rockingham Road was ‘removed from the equation’.

This morning, the Poppies confirmed they’ve made a formal request to the council for commercial details for a new ground - but have declined to reveal the location.

A club statement said: “As discussions are still at a delicate stage we have been requested not to declare the location but we are confident that it will ‘tick the boxes’ for the majority of our followers.

“If we can make this happen the club will move to a purpose-built stadium, with on-site parking and suitable clubhouse facilities.

“This would not however see the end of our relationship with Latimer Park, which would continue to be used as a training base, match day facility for our academy as well as a community venue.”

The Poppies have not played in Kettering since they left their old Rockingham Road stadium in 2011.

After a brief spell at Nene Park in Irthlingborough, they returned to the borough at Burton Latimer’s Latimer Park where they have been ever since.