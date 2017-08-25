Police: We need your help to find Corby sex attacker

Police have issued a renewed appeal to the public as their investigation into a serious sexual assault in Corby continues.

A 21-year-old woman was attacked last Saturday (August 19) in Lyveden Way, close to the junction with Butland Road, at some point between 4.15am and 4.45am.

Nearly one week on, police will be patrolling the area and handing out leaflets tonight (Friday) and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Wayne Preece from Corby CID said: “She [the victim] was on a night out in the old village and she got a taxi back to the area.

“We are looking for anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone from the several vehicles that drove through the area who may have dashcam footage.

“We also want to speak to the taxi driver who may be a witness himself or who may have footage.”

The attacker was a man who is described as black, 5ft 11in or 6ft with a medium build and short black hair.

He was wearing a red top.

Det Insp Preece added that they are confident it was an isolated incident.

He said: “We would want to say that people should always take measures to stay safe but this was an isolated incident.

“We will be giving out leaflets to people in the area and in the pubs.

“We want to speak to anyone who was in the pubs before 4am who may be able to identify the attacker.

“She [the victim] is being managed by specially-trained officers.

“When someone suffers a serious sexual assault it takes time to recover, if at all.

“We need your help.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.