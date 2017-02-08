Police want to speak to this woman about a theft from Wellingborough library

Police have released this image of a woman they would like to speak to about a theft in Wellingborough.

A 73-year-old man was sitting at a computer terminal at Wellingborough library in Pebble Lane when his wallet was taken from his pocket.

The theft took place at about midday on Thursday, February 2.

Officers have released this image of a woman they would like to speak to about it as they believe she may have information about the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about it can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.