Police want to speak to this man about theft from Corby filling station

Police are appealing for the public’s help after fuel was stolen from a garage in Corby.

A man drove a red Ford Ka into the forecourt of the filling station at Tesco Extra in Oakley Road, put fuel in the car and drove off without making any attempt to pay just after 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 8.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.