Police want to speak to this man in connection with a fuel theft from an ESSO garage in Kettering.

The theft happened at the Weekley Wood Avenue filling station at about 1.20pm on Friday, June 16.

The vehicle caught on CCTV is displaying number plates which relate to another unconnected vehicle from the West Midlands area.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence in 0800 555111.