Police want to speak to this man about fuel theft from Kettering garage

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of £40 of fuel from a Kettering garage.

The man was a front seat passenger in the car which left Eurogarages in Rockingham Road at about 9.40pm on Monday, March 6.

He is described as white, in his 20s, of medium build and with short dark brown hair.

He wore a black top/jacket, black jeans/trousers and black shoes with white toecaps and soles.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.