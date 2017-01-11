Police want to speak to this man about attack in Wellingborough

Officers have released this e-fit image of a man they want to speak to about an attack in the early hours of Saturday, December 17.

An 18-year-old woman was walking along Windsor Road, Wellingborough, when she was approached and grabbed by a man who attempted to drag her away.

The female was extremely shaken and sustained bruising and grazes during the ordeal.

The offender is described as a 6ft white man in his 20s, of strong build and with a distinctive shaped head with a square jaw-line and stubble on his chin.

He wore a white ‘bucket’ hat, a maroon coloured hoodie, blue jeans and a dark rucksack.

Police made an appeal for witnesses following the attack, but have now released this image in a bid to help them with the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.