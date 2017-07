Officers have released images of two people they think may have information about a number of thefts and robberies from shops in Wellingborough.

The offences have taken place within the past two weeks in the Queensway area and police believe the two pictured above may have information that will assist the investigation.

They are asking the two, or anyone who recognises them, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.