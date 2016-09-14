Police vow to prevent firearms offences following Rushden attempted murder trial

Northamptonshire Police say they are working hard to prevent firearms offences in the county following the conviction of two Rushden men on an attempted murder charge.

Masimba Tinofirei, 19, and Narinder Sondhi, 38, were both found guilty of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court today.

Masimba Tinofirei

The incident was investigated as part of Operation Worcester, a police drive to tackle drugs and firearms offences in Wellingborough and East Northants.

Det Insp Lee McBride, who led the investigation, said: “This was an unprovoked incident which has had a lasting impact on the victim who required surgery as a result of his injuries.

“Neither Tinofirei nor Sondhi have shown any remorse for their actions at any point since the shooting.

“I am sure their intention was to kill their victim and it is more through luck than judgement that they failed to do so.

Calvin Scott

“Incidents of this nature are very rare in Northamptonshire, and I hope local people take some reassurance that these men have been found guilty and are in prison.

“This was a complex investigation which involved working alongside the Crown Prosecution Service, who I would like to thank for their help and assistance.”

Northamptonshire Police has been working closely with partners in East Northants and Wellingborough to tackle violence in the past 12 months.

Det Insp McBride said: “The level of violence we saw in this crime is clearly unacceptable and we want to ensure that we are doing all we can to prevent further incidents of this nature from taking place.

“We are working closely with partners to look at long-term solutions to both tackle those people who are committing violence offences, but also to prevent people from getting involved in a world of drugs and violence in the first place.”

David Oliver, chief executive at East Northamptonshire Council and chairman of East Northants Community Safety Partnership, said: “We are very grateful to the police for pursuing this case vigorously and removing these dangerous individuals from our streets.

“While that is an obvious outcome of our working closely with the police, we also value the behind-the-scenes work we are doing with them and with other partners.

“Our shared aim is to find better alternatives for vulnerable young people than being drawn into gangs and therefore to reduce their impact on our communities.”

If you have any information about those people involved in violence or drug-related crime, call police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

All three men are due to be sentenced on 13 October at Birmingham Crown Court.