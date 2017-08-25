Police seek three men over Corby burglary

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find three men involved in a Corby burglary.
Two male suspects were seen by the occupiers fleeing the scene of a burglary in Studfall Avenue just before 10am on Friday, August 4. Police have just released details today.
They followed the offenders into Sarrington Road when they got into a blue Mercedes bearing the registration plates SM06 FHK, which are believed to be false.
They threatened the homeowners before driving off in the Mercedes which was driven by a third man.
They drove off towards Rockingham Road.
One of the men was southern European, in his mid-20s, 5ft 4in to 5ft 6in and slim with short dark hair, a thin moustache and beard.
He was wearing a dark hooded top and jeans.
The second offender was white, in his mid-20s, 6ft, with blue eyes and curly hair under a hooded top.
He wore a green hooded top and a dark scarf over his face.
The third man was southern European, 5ft 4in to 5ft 6in and skinny.
He was wearing a full face covering, a dark hooded top and dark jeans.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
