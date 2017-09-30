Police need help in identifying man found injured in Kettering

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a possible road traffic collision in Kettering in which a man sustained serious injuries which may have been caused by a fall from a pedal bike or a collision with another vehicle.

The incident happened close to Papa John’s on Thorngate Street at about 10.30pm last night (Friday), when the man was discovered injured close to a mountain bike, a bright, lime-green Carrera.

The victim, who has been transferred to University Hospital, Coventry, was not carrying any documentation and officers are appealing for the public’s help to assist with his identification.

He is described as white, 6’ with an athletic build, short-brown hair, clean shaven and believed to be in his twenties.

He has no tattoos. He was discovered wearing black Nike trainers, light-blue, loose-fit leggings with grey edges on the waistband and ankles, a red T-shirt with ‘Bronx Motorcycle Company’ written across the chest and a zip-through Everlast grey hoody with white sleeves.

Anybody who thinks they may be able to identify the victim, or with information about a collision or incident on Thorngate Street in Kettering last night is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.