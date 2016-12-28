Police investigating theft at Kettering tea rooms

Police say they are looking into reports of a theft at Kettering’s Blitz Tea Room and Jazz Lounge.

The tea room just off Sheep Street says they were burgled on the morning of Christmas Eve while staff were attending an event.

It is alleged that an offender broke into the staff room and stole handbags.

A police spokesman said: “We have received some reports of theft at the premises and we are investigating.

“There have been no arrests so far.”