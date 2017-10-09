Police investigating arson at Kettering house

A fire at a house in Kettering is being treated as arson.
The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.10pm on Friday (October 6), at a property in New Buildings, Meadow Road.
Police say it is believed to have been deliberate.
Officers are particularly keen to speak with a man who was sitting on a bench at the top of Meadow Road at the time.
Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
