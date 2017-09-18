Police in third appeal for witnesses over Corby sex assault

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Corby have issued a third appeal for information.

Police are continuing to appeal for a taxi driver who may have given the victim a lift to contact them and are also trying to locate a woman and two men who may have information.

The driver of the taxi picked up a woman and man in Corby old village between 4am and 4.45am, on Saturday, September 9.

The taxi travelled along Rockingham Road, where the woman was dropped off, before continuing on to Danesholme.

The woman and two men walked past the area around the time of the incident.

Officers believe they may have seen the victim or offender and are urging them to get in touch.

The woman was assaulted in a small grassed park area, at the junction of Pen Green Lane and Rockingham Road, some time between 4am and 5am.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.