Police hunt for Kettering attacker with ‘yellow or brown teeth’

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Kettering.
The man was walking along Park Road with a friend between 7pm and 7.30pm, on Tuesday, October 3, when a man got out of a car and approached them.
He chased one of the victims before grabbing hold of the other and assaulting him.
The offender was white, in his mid-20s, with short black hair and a short beard.
He was wearing a black and red Nike tracksuit and had yellow/brown teeth.
He is believed to have been sitting in a black Ford Fiesta prior to the incident.
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
