Police charge 12 over Braybrooke shooting

Police have charged 12 men after a 17-year-old boy was shot at a Travellers site in Braybrooke.

The teenager was shot at the Greenfields site in Braybrooke on July 10, 2016, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

One man has been charged with attempted murder with all 12 charged with conspiracy to commit GBH.

Three have also been charged with drugs offences.

Those charged are:

Nathan Hadfield, 34, from Northamptonshire. Charged with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit GBH

Shane Jelley, 30, from Northamptonshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH and conspiracy to supply class A drugs

John Holmes, 35, from Cambridgeshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH

Adam Panther, 25, from Northamptonshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH and conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Thomas Glen Smith, 25, from Northamptonshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH and conspiracy to supply class A drugs

Lee Smith, 29, from Northamptonshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH

Robert Davis, 41, from Northamptonshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH

Billy Harrod, 35, from Cambridgeshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH

Fred Holmes, 28, from Hertfordshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH

Nathan Milne, 38, from Northamptonshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH

Alfie Davis, 41, from Northamptonshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH

Lee Price, 33, from Northamptonshire. Charged with conspiracy to commit GBH

All 12 appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday 7 September,) and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court in October.