A police response car was deliberately damaged in Wellingborough as officers searched for a missing person.

The incident happened in London Road while the car was parked on the bridge over the Embankment in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

The damaged car.

The act of vandalism meant officers had to be taken away from an investigation to help find a missing person.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call police on 101, quoting reference number 17000175947.