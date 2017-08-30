Police arrest three in Daventry including one man in connection with acid attack

Two men and a woman have been arrested following an incident in Southbrook, Daventry yesterday evening.

Police were called to Vernon Close at about 8.40pm, following reports of a collision involving a moped, believed to be stolen.

An armed policeman near the property

Officers attended a nearby house and an 18-year-old man, 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were arrested in connection with various offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, drugs offences and obstructing the police.

All three are currently in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The 23-year-old man was also arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack that happened in Park Leys, Daventry, in the early hours of Saturday, August 26.

A witness said police had used a flashbang at one point during the evening, though this has not yet been confirmed.

Officers were at the scene for some time with some nearby residents taking photos past midnight.