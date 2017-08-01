Police and fire search of River Nene near Wellingborough

Police and fire officers were called after reports of someone seen standing on the bridge over the River Nene in Wellingborough today (Tuesday).

They received a call at 7.20am from motorists who were concerned about a person who was seen standing on a bridge over the River Nene, near the slip road off the A45 westbound at Wellingborough.

A police spokesman said: “An extensive search of the area has taken place of the area, including the river, but the person has not been found.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101.