Plea to parents after rise in anti-social behaviour in Corby town centre

Police officers in Corby are urging parents to make sure they know where their children are after a rise in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The increase in ASB since the start of the school holidays, with children seen out and about into the early hours of the morning, has prompted the call from officers.

PC Candy Liverpool from the Corby Neighbourhood Team said: “We are currently experiencing high levels of ASB in Corby town centre with incidents involving teenagers aged 12 to 16 and have an operation in place to tackle it.

“Incidents have included criminal damage, intimidating members of the public, throwing stones and assaulting vulnerable people and smoking cannabis.

“These incidents have been taking place between 6pm and 4am, and clearly it is not appropriate for children to be out in the early hours of the morning.

“They not only risk being drawn into committing offences, they could also be at risk of becoming a victim of crime.

“We want Corby town centre to be a safe place for everyone and are urging parents to speak to their children to make sure they know where they are and who they may be associating with.”

Anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour can call the Op Condone team on 101 or call 999 if a crime is taking place.