Plaque unveiled on anniversary of Rushden school bombing which killed seven

Pupils, staff and members of the Royal British Legion (RBL) came together to mark the 77th anniversary of when a Rushden school was bombed.

A German bomber dropped 18 high explosive bombs and 12 incendiaries in a line across the town on October 3, 1940.

The plaque

The plane had been returning from a bombing raid in Coventry and its bombs killed seven pupils from Alfred Street Junior School.

77 years on, the children who died are still remembered and the town’s RBL branch and invited guests attended the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the bombing of the school.

Major (retired) Jake Baker from Rushden RBL said: “Some of the guests had been present at the time of the bombing and there was a brief report published at the time, read out by Mr Craig Butler, deputy headteacher, alongside the names of the children who’d lost their lives.

“The school choir performed three World War Two songs that they had been learning from their music lessons.

A newspaper report of the bombing

“Newly appointed headteacher Mrs Kelly O’Connor then invited guests to witness the unveiling of the plaque on the school building parallel to Alfred Street by Mr Harry Graham MBE, RBL Rushden vice president and former governor of the school.

“Finally, children from Years 3 and 4 (the age of the pupils who died), planted two new shrubs in the school’s memorial garden.”

The children who died in the bombing were Cecilia Janet Chase, seven, Margaret Joyce Dodd, seven, Denis James Felce, seven, Muriel Ethel Moye, seven, Roy O’Dell, eight, Lorna Mavis Pain, eight, and eight-year-old Donald Edward Scrivens.

A plaque showing the names of the children who died was unveiled at the school seven years ago on the 70th anniversary of the tragedy.