Plans to turn former Irthlingborough pub into housing

A former pub could be demolished and turned into housing.

Plans have been submitted for demolition of The Horseshoe pub in High Street, Irthlingborough, and a residential development of eight dwellings with associated access, parking and amenity space.

If given the go-ahead, there would be three three-bedroom houses, three two-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom apartments.

There has been a public house on the site since at least 1885, but the existing pub had ceased trading when the applicant acquired the premises.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “To deliver the development part of the proposal is to demolish the current public house and associated out buildings.

“This building is in a poor state of repair and does not enhance the conservation area setting.

“The proposed development would reflect the style of the existing public house and former properties that once occupied this site.

“The developer has lots of associations with Irthlingborough and would provide a quality development using details and materials in keeping with the setting.

“Access would be via a modified access point to the original car park which offers good pedestrian and vehicle visibility in both directions.

“There are no known sources of contamination on site and no records we are aware of regarding historical archaeological remains.”

And in summary, the documents state: “We believe this will be a quality development that would be compliant with national, regional and local planning policies.

“The existing public house is effectively redundant and this would create dwellings with a recognised need.”

The plans, which have been submitted by F&L Group, will be considered by East Northants Council.