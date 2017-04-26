Plans to turn derelict eyesore into affordable housing approved

Planning permission has been given to transform a former block of shops into affordable housing.

The block of derelict shops in Lea Way, Wellingborough, used to house a mini supermarket and several other smaller shops, but has stood empty for several years.

After the shops closed, it became an eyesore and a hotspot for anti-social behaviour, causing misery to nearby residents and the council received numerous complaints about the area.

But Wellingborough Council stepped in and used its compulsory purchase powers (CPO) to end problems on the site.

The council bought the site in 2014 to market it for re-development, and plans have just been approved to bring it back to life.

A full planning application for 23 affordable dwellings with landscaping, car parking and all other ancillary enabling works, including demolition of all existing buildings and structures associated with the site’s former use has just been approved.

The dwellings will be one and two-bedroom flats.

Documents submitted as part of the plans state that information about the proposals as well as feedback forms had been sent out to residents to get their views on the scheme.

And the documents said: “This approach was very successful with a high number of responses, the majority of these being positive.

“This is especially due to the redevelopment of a run-down site which is commonly seen as an ‘eyesore’ to neighbouring residents.”

The application, which was first submitted by Orbit Homes in June 2015, was recently approved by Wellingborough Council and a spokesman for the authority said: “We are discussing options with Wellingborough Homes in relation to the Lea Way site.”

The Northants Telegraph also asked Wellingborough Homes for a comment, but they declined to comment at this stage.

