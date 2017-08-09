Plans to demolish changing rooms at Wellingborough park

Have your say

Plans have been submitted for demolition of the changing rooms at a popular park in Wellingborough.

An application has been made for demolition of the changing room/pavilion at Castlefields in Irthlingborough Road in the town.

Documents submitted as part of the application by Wellingborough Council state: “The building is not used.

“It has become increasingly unsafe and the roof is now considered dangerous.”

A notice put up at the site says: “Take notice that the Borough Council of Wellingborough (director) has made an application to the Borough Council of Wellingborough for a determination as to whether the prior approval of the authority will be required to the method of proposed demolition and restoration of the site located at changing rooms, Castlefields, Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough.

“The proposal involves the demolition of the changing room/pavilion.

“The restoration of the site will be a future scheme funded by Section 106 money for the park.

“Until then there will be a concrete surface in its place.”

The site notice says the proposed demolition date is September 1 and it is expected to be completed on September 10.