Plans submitted for huge Kettering logistics park which could create 2,800 jobs

A new logistics park could be built on the outskirts of Kettering under plans submitted to the council - and it could create up to 2,800 jobs.

DB Symmetry has made a bid to create up to 214,606sq m of warehouses, offices, internal roads and parking on land to the south-east of Junction 9 of the A14.

If approved, the park could be the size of the neighbouring Morrisons and Weetabix sites combined.

Some 2,800 jobs could be available in the borough of Kettering and north Northamptonshire upon completion.

These roles will take a number of forms including factory workers, HGV drivers, administrative staff and managers.

A planning statement said: “The site has the potential to become a regionally significant logistics and distribution warehouse location due to its strategic position on the TransEuropeanNetwork Route from Felixstowe to the wide UK motorway network.

“When complete symmetry park may provide some 2,800 new jobs with apprenticeships and skill training opportunities.

“A very significant contribution will be made to the local economy, particularly for local businesses in Kettering.”

Access to the site - which would house between three and 10 units - would be from the A509 close to the edge of Isham.

There would also be new bus stops adjacent to the entrance roundabout, with the developer supporting earlier X4 buses to ensure people can access the site at shift change times.

To view the plans, click here.

A decision is expected by November 25 this year.