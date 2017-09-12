Plans submitted for 20 houses near Kettering

A developer has submitted a bid to build 20 houses near Kettering.

Snowdon Homes Limited wants to build the development on land off Grange Road, to the north of Broughton by Little Cransley.

If approved, the development would be made up of six affordable homes with 14 market houses.

The applicants say the development would ‘meet the need’ for housing in the area.

A planning statement said: “The density proposed will be acceptable in relation to surrounding development including the most recent to the west of the site.

“The proposals provide a range of accommodation and will meet housing need in the area.

“It conforms with planning policies and while located outside the policy line for Broughton, the site is a logical location.”

A decision is expected by November 28 this year.

To view the plans and have your say, click here.