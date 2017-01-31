Plans go in for multi-million-pound expansion at Kettering special needs school

Plans have been submitted to expand a Kettering school in a scheme that could cost more than £5m.

Isebrook SEN College in Eastleigh Road could see a new teaching block with eight new classrooms built.

The move will see an end to the days of mobile classrooms and provide specialist rooms, as well as increasing the school’s capacity.

A report discussed by Northamptonshire County Council’s cabinet said the capital scheme could cost £5.1m.

Kevin Latham, Isebrook’s headteacher, said: “The expansion plans at Isebrook have been in the pipeline for a little while and are in response to the increasing number of students requiring a place in a special school.

“The school’s capacity is 132 students and at present we have 156 on roll.

“The additional space will enable us to provide places for up to 200 students.

“We have been working closely with the local authority, who are leading the project, and the proposed building will provide eight new classrooms, adding to the provision and replacing a number of mobiles that have been in use for over 12 years, and specialist rooms for multi-media, CDT, food technology and art.

“This will also free up some rooms in the existing school which will be converted to classrooms.

“This year Isebrook will be 50 years old, and though through the years the school has been improved, the new provision will provide the students with state-of-the-art facilities to support learning and progression to adulthood.”

A decision is expected by February 10.

