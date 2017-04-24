Plans go in for huge 4,500-home Corby West development

Housing developers have submitted plans which could see 4,500 homes and four schools built in Corby.

The plans for the 270-hectare area known as the West Corby Urban Extension - land west of the A6003 Uppingham Road and south of the A427 Corby Road - have formally been submitted to Corby Council.

If approved, the development would have three times as many houses as were recorded in Weldon and Gretton combined in the 2011 census.

The application, by Great Oakley Farms Ltd, Rockingham Castle Estate, Taylor Wimpey and BDW Trading, has been in the offing for some time after a consultation was launched in September 2015.

The finished development will also see shops, local centres, employment areas, three primary schools, one secondary school, accomodation for the elderly and road improvements.

The West Corby website says: “The proposals aim to deliver at least 4,500 new homes over the next 15 years, supported by new employment, local shops, schools, open space and investment in the local road network.

“The promoters have brought together an experienced team of designers and consultants to develop the design proposals.

“The site is identified to deliver a strategic new development as part of the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy, the planning document which maps out growth in Corby, Wellingborough, Kettering and East Northamptonshire to 2031.

“This has been reviewed by a Government inspector who increased the allocation from 4,000 to 4,500.”

Planning documents read: “Each local centre will include a range of uses including shops, restaurants/cafés, public houses, employment units, housing (including retirement living accommodation) and community uses (such as healthcare, crèches, community space, meeting rooms etc).”

Should the application be approved, the first new homes could be delivered starting in 2018 and 400 homes would likely be built by 2021.

