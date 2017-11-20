Plans go in for former recycling centre in Wollaston

Plans for a change of use for a former recycling centre have been submitted.

Pyramid Pallets wants to relocate its business from Bevan Close on Wellingborough’s Finedon Road industrial estate to where Wollaston household recycling centre used to be in Doddington Road, Wollaston.

The firm has applied for change of use from a household recycling centre to pallet recycling, sorting, repairing and selling business.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “This application arises from the need to relocate from their existing premises in Wellingboroug and will replicate their existing operations in terms of pallet recycling, storing, repairing and selling.

“No machinery is to be installed on the site, the operations will solely involve the use of hand held tools.

“In regard to pallets which are beyond recycling, these will be collected from the site by a wood recycler, this is carried out on average every three weeks.

“The proposed operational hours are between 0700 hours and 1600 hours Monday to Friday.

“The site is to be closed on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

“Currently, the applicants employ four full-time and two part-time employees, an additional two full-time positions are to be created as a result of this proposal.”

Wollaston Parish Council has commented on the plans online, saying: “In principle Wollaston Parish Council has no objections to this change of use application.

“However, it has been noted that there will be a number of employees and with this in mind the parish council would like assurances that there will be adequate off road parking within the site for their vehicles and a turn around in order that vehicles are not reversing onto the highway.”

The household recycling centre closed at the end of May after being given a two-year reprieve by Wellingborough Council.

The borough council and Wellingborough Norse took over the running of the centre on a trial basis in April 2015 after site owners Northamptonshire County Council decided to close it due to central governments cuts.

The application for a change of use will be considered by Wellingborough Council.